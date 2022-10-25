New Fire Station Coming To New Mexico Eastern Mountains

Congresswomen Melanie Stansbury joined local officials in Moriarty on Monday to break ground on a new fire station.

Stansbury helped secure $5.25 million in federal funding for the project on her first day in office after last year’s special election. About one-million was allocated by the state.

It was one of over ten-million in funding secured in her first congressional district in federally funded community projects.

Stansbury says the station will support local first responders and those living in the rural communities of the East Mountains.

“As we know our rural communities and our small towns across New Mexico have historically been underinvested in and it’s crucial that we ensure our communities have the support that they need so you can do your jobs and serve our communities,” she said.

Moriarty Fire Chief Todd Hart says the project was started five years ago. He says the new facility will provide firefighters with much better living conditions since it is a home away from home.

The new station will offer better air circulation and a decontamination room where carcinogens will stay out of living areas and be contained, reducing the risk of cancer.