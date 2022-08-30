The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N

State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall.

The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News The multiple screens of the B.R.A.I.N show different utility data from several facilities across the city

Acting as a central nervous system of sorts, it will identify and address critical issues in regards to energy and water use.

Saif Ismail, who is the Division Manager for the City’s Energy & Sustainability Division spearheaded this initiative and spoke about how this new technology will help benefit the city.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Saif Ismail, who is the Division Manager for the City’s Energy & Sustainability Division speaks about the different parts of the B.R.A.I.N

“This is a new tool to our toolbox to achieve a 100% renewable (energy) goal. The B.R.A.I.N is a great resource, it will help us visualize in real time across the city all the systems and all the energy existing and for the future.”

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller was also on hand Tuesday morning and said the B.R.A.I.N will help the city reach its goal of being 100% dependent on renewable energy by 2025.

“This is critical to our goal to be 100% renewable energy. We know that accomplishing that is part of stacking up solar and distribute generation and all of those kinds of sources, but it’s also about reducing use and the biggest, most efficient way to reduce use is efficiency.”