Source NM's Shaun Griswold on Ronchetti rally and being denied entry to the event

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published August 15, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT
Mark Ronchetti's Twitter Account
Mark Ronchetti and his family address the crowd at Sunday's rally in Carlsbad

Source NM's Shaun Griswold went to Carlsbad over the weekend to cover gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti first major rally leading up to the election in November that was headlined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But Shaun was denied entry into the rally by private security, who identified him via a photograph. Shaun sits down with KSFR to discuss the rally, what voters and supporters told him they want, and how he handled being barred from the event.

Read Shaun's full article on the Ronchetti rally here.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
