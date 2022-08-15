Source NM's Shaun Griswold on Ronchetti rally and being denied entry to the event

Source NM's Shaun Griswold went to Carlsbad over the weekend to cover gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti first major rally leading up to the election in November that was headlined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But Shaun was denied entry into the rally by private security, who identified him via a photograph. Shaun sits down with KSFR to discuss the rally, what voters and supporters told him they want, and how he handled being barred from the event.

