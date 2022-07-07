© 2022
Government

Santa Fe Reopens Bicentennial Pool

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM MDT
IMG_20220706_132101340_HDR.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM
Children jump into the Bicentennial Pool as Santa Fe officials look on to reopen the historic facility

After being closed and totally rebuilt the City of Santa Fe has reopened the historic Bicentennial Pool.

The public is being asked to reserve a place at the pool online.

The pool was opened 40 years ago and the overhaul is the first since it was built.

The kiddie pool next to the large one includes painted mushrooms cascading water into the pool and other amenities.

IMG_20220706_131320894_HDR.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM
The kiddie pool at Bicentennial Park

The pool had to be closed about a year ago because it was leaking water and was in need of major repairs.

Workers tore out the old pool and completely rebuilt it.

Mayor Alan Webber says it’s a welcome return for Santa Fe residents.

“Thanks to our Public Works team, it’s been rebuilt from scratch. You can take a look at the water quality, the tile, the pool looks beautiful,” he said. “It is filled with happy people and there are more folks than ever that can get in and enjoy the beauty and the fun of the Bicentennial Pool.”

The two-point-three million dollar reconstruction project was approved by the Governing Body in the fall of 2021.  The rebuild also included a new car port with a solar roof and additional improvements through the building.

With the anticipated influx of people wanting to use the public pools, the city is asking residents to make online reservations for the Bicentennial and the Genovea Chavez Community Center pools. 

Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
