National Park Service seeks public input on fire management plan for Bandelier National Monument

Visit parkplanning.nps.gov to submit your comment on The National Park Service's Fire Management Plan Environmental Assessment for Bandelier National Monument.

Bandelier’s Fire Management Plan will outline strategies to protect the public, surrounding communities, and critical infrastructure. The plan aims to reduce wildfire risk; conserve natural and cultural resources; preserve ecosystem processes; and ensure responsible stewardship of the park’s diverse landscapes.

The park’s proposed option would allow strategic management of wildfire, defensible space, forest thinning, and prescribed fire across a broader area of the park and would enhance partnerships, fire education, and adaptive management.

The public is invited to review the Fire Management Plan Environmental Assessment and share feedback during an extended 45-day comment period until Feb. 1, 2026.