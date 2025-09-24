Albuquerque Wildlife Federation
Phil Carter discusses the work of Albuquerque Wildlife Federation in restoring New Mexico Wetlands. The interview took place at Midnight Meadows near Red River. We discuss the wetlands restoration there as well as other projects in New Mexico including Limestone Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains south of the Very Large Array.