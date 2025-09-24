© 2025
Albuquerque Wildlife Federation

KSFR
Published September 24, 2025 at 9:57 AM MDT

An interview with Phil Carter from Albuquerque Wildlife federation. The interview discusses the volunteer work at Midnight meadows near Latir Peak/Red River.

Phil Carter discusses the work of Albuquerque Wildlife Federation in restoring New Mexico Wetlands. The interview took place at Midnight Meadows near Red River. We discuss the wetlands restoration there as well as other projects in New Mexico including Limestone Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains south of the Very Large Array.
Environment