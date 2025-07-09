NM Officials Request Fed. Support after Floods

State officials and lawmakers are urging the federal government to provide support to New Mexico in the wake of recent floods.

After three people died yesterday in flash flooding in Ruidoso, gov Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration.

She, along with the state’s two US senators and three house members, have formally asked the federal government for assistance.

In a statement last night, the governor wrote that New Mexico is quote “mobilizing every resource we have, but Ruidoso needs federal support to recover from this disaster.”

Officials say that yesterday in Ruidoso, a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and an adult male perished in fast-moving water.

The mountain village, a popular summer spot, was hit hard as monsoon rains caused the river to rise nearly 19 feet in just minutes.

Emergency teams responded quickly.

More than 80 swift water rescues were carried out — pulling people from flooded homes, stranded vehicles, and rising waters.

Roads were closed, cars were buried in mud, and one home was even seen floating down the river.

That house belonged to a local family — they were not inside and are safe.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said the community is grieving and urged anyone missing loved ones to call an emergency line.

He noted the flood hit harder than expected, even with advance warnings.

The area is still vulnerable after last year’s wildfires stripped away vegetation.

Without that natural barrier, the rain had nowhere to go but downhill — sending water rushing through the village.

Adapted from an AP report.

