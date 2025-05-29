NM Drought Task Force Reconvenes

New Mexico’s Drought Task Force reconvened for the first time yesterday since the governor last week declared a statewide emergency.

Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive order called for immediate action across multiple state agencies as dry conditions and fire risk intensify.

Although parts of the state saw some spring rain, most of New Mexico remains dangerously dry.

Forestry officials have already put fire restrictions in place for high-risk areas.

Now, the governor is directing agencies to step up water conservation efforts and prepare for worsening wildfire conditions.

State Engineer Elizabeth Anderson, who chairs the task force, says river flows are low, reservoir levels are among the worst ever recorded, and urgent action is needed.

By the end of July, the task force is expected to outline short-term steps for state and local governments.

That includes new conservation strategies, wildfire prevention efforts, and resources for emergency aid.

The group is also working to make funding more accessible for tribal nations, local governments, and individuals dealing with drought impacts.

The governor is also urging counties and cities to take their own steps—like banning fireworks and restricting water use—to limit fire danger as summer approaches.