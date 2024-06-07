Final Blue 2 and Indios Wildfire Update

This is an update on the two wildfires burning in New Mexico, the Blue 2 and the Indios Fires.

The Blue 2 fire is located 8 miles north of Ruidoso in the White Mountain Wilderness area.

The fire was caused by lightning and began burning on May 16th.

According to the New Mexico forestry DivisionThe fire has slightly increased in size from a prior report, covering an area of 7,532 acres.

Fire Fighters have successfully contained The entire eastern side of the fire.

There are currently 318 personnel on the Blue 2 fire and containment has increased to 83%.

There will be a virtual community meeting tonight June 6th at 7:30 pm and it will be available on the Blue 2 fire facebook page and they will have a community questions and input session.

The Indios fire is located 7 miles north of the village of Coyote.

The fire was ignited by lightning on May 19th.

According to the New Mexico Forestry Division The fire has not increased in size from a prior report and is covering 11,500 acres

This fire is being allowed to burn under the supervision of 478 personnel to allow for natural clean up of downed debris and the completion of this objective has increased to 86%.

There will be an open house for the public to meet with fire managers and ask questions.

This will be held on Sunday, June 9th from 4pm to 6 pm in the lecture hall at the Coronado High School in Gallina

The New Mexico Forestry Division stated they will no longer be releasing updates on these fires unless there are significant changes.

A special thanks to all of those that managed the Blue 2 and Indios wildfires.