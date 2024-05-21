Indios Wildfire North of Coyote

Santa Fe National Forest fire managers were notified of a new wildfire start on Sunday, May 19, around noon in the Coyote Ranger District.

The Indios fire is located about 7 miles north of the village of Coyote, N.M within the Chama River Canyon Wilderness.

A fire investigator will confirm the cause, but lightning was detected in the area around the time of ignition.

Initially Firefighters were not able to safely engage the fire due to steep and inaccessible terrain.

Firefighters spent time scouting roads to gain access to the fire area to locate potential control lines.

The northern New Mexico Type 3 team has been ordered to manage the Indios Wildfire.

Firefighter safety, protecting values at risk, and meeting the SFNF Land Management Plan for wildfires are the main objectives for the incident.

A helicopter flew over the fire perimeter Monday morning (May 20) and assessed the acreage at 150-200 acres.

This morning, May 21,KOB 4 reported that the Fire was last assessed to be approximately 250 acres.

The wildfire is most active on the northeast side burning within the Chama River Canyon Wilderness with currently no threats to people or property.

Smoke may be visible in the area along State Road 96. There are potential impacts to some recreation sites within the Coyote Ranger District namely the Continental Divide Trail.

Fire managers are evaluating a variety of management strategies for the Indios Wildfire, which can range from full suppression to managing the fire to restore its natural role in the ecosystem while meeting resource objectives on the landscape.

This is the largest fire of season thus far.

Another wildfire is burning named the Moser Fire.

This fire started Monday just four miles south of Cloudcroft.

There are mandatory evacuations for people living in the area.

Officials estimate it’s burned at least 145 acres and is still growing.

This Memorial Day weekend you can do your part to support firefighters by preventing human-caused wildfire ignitions.

Fire restrictions may be in place at the location you plan to visit or even where you live.

Do your part to prevent wildfires by learning about fire restrictions before you plan your weekend activities or any recreation on public lands this summer.

Stage one restrictions prohibit using campfires and other heat sources except in a developed recreational area.

Stage two restrictions prohibit all instances of campfires use, use of welding or gas powered tools, running a vehicle engine in an unauthorized area and smoking.