Endangered Lizard May Slow Oil and Gas Drilling in NM & TX

By Scott Sonner

Adapted for radio by S. Baxter Clinton

(AP) Federal wildlife officials declared a rare lizard in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas an endangered species Friday, citing future energy development, sand mining and climate change as the biggest threats to its survival in one of the world’s most lucrative oil and natural gas basins.

the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said, “We have determined that the dunes sagebrush lizard is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range.” It concluded that the lizard already is “functionally extinct” across 47% of its range.

Much of the the 2.5-inch-long (6.5-centimeter), spiny, light brown lizard's remaining habitat has been fragmented, preventing the species from finding mates beyond those already living close by, according to biologists.

The service said in its final determination, published in the Federal Register, “Even if there were no further expansion of the oil and gas or sand mining industry, the existing footprint of these operations will continue to negatively affect the dunes sagebrush lizard into the future.”

The decision caps two decades of legal and regulatory skirmishes between the U.S. government, conservationists and the oil and gas industry. Environmentalists cheered the move, while industry leaders condemned it as a threat to future production of the fossil fuels.

Bryan Bird, the Southwest director for Defenders of Wildlife said, The decision provides a “lifeline for survival” for a unique species whose “only fault has been occupying a habitat that the fossil fuel industry has been wanting to claw away from it.”

Bird said in a statement, “The dunes sagebrush lizard spent far too long languishing in a Pandora’s box of political and administrative back and forth even as its population was in free-fall towards extinction,”

The Permian Basin Petroleum Association and the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association expressed disappointment, saying the determination flies in the face of available science and ignores longstanding state-sponsored conservation efforts across hundreds of thousands of acres and commitment of millions of dollars in both states.

The Permian Basin Petroleum Association President Ben Shepperd and the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association President and CEO Missi Currier said in a joint statement,“This listing will bring no additional benefit for the species and its habitat, yet could be detrimental to those living and working in the region.” Adding that they view it as a federal overreach that can harm communities.