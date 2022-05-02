© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Where To Find The Latest Wildfire Information

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 2, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT
Firemap.jpeg
InciWeb
/
InciWeb is a website providing the latest information on New Mexico wildfires

The Federal Government has created one stop site to bring the public the latest information on wildfires.  

InciWeb is an interagency all-risk incident information management system. The system was developed with the missions to provide the public a single source of incident related information and a standardized reporting tool for the Public Affairs community.

Just click this link, zoom into New Mexico and click on the fire symbol of the wildfire in your region.

KSFR will bring you updates online and during our daily newscasts.

