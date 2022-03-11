© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Governor signs clean hydrogen executive order

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published March 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM MST
IMG_0522.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with legislators, secretaries at clean energy roundtable

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Thursday afternoon, “Establishing the Clean Hydrogen Development Initiative and Implementing Various Measures to Foster a Hydrogen Economy for the Benefit of All New Mexicans”.

This executive order directs the Economic Development, Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources; Environmental Taxation and Revenue; and Indian Affairs departments to collaborate on pursuing funding and economic opportunities related to a robust and environmentally responsible clean hydrogen economy.

Lujan Grisham said the creation of a clean energy economy is a cornerstone of her administration. “We want specific work and attention in the clean energy economy and the hydrogen space.”

In addition to the executive order, it was also announced that Universal Hydrogen had selected New Mexico to build a new major manufacturing hub.

This new hub, which will be located near the Sunport in Albuquerque will manufacture and distribute its hydrogen storage modules, assemble airplane retrofit kits, perform aftermarket maintenance services, and manage administrative activities.

Jon Gordon, co-found and general counsel for Universal Hydrogen said this hub will help New Mexico become a global player in the hydrogen market.

“Universal Hydrogen can provide New Mexico with jobs and help become a future player in the global hydrogen economy.”

The State of New Mexico is pledging $10 million from the Local Economic Development Act to help build this hub.

Environment
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez