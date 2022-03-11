Governor signs clean hydrogen executive order

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Thursday afternoon, “Establishing the Clean Hydrogen Development Initiative and Implementing Various Measures to Foster a Hydrogen Economy for the Benefit of All New Mexicans”.

This executive order directs the Economic Development, Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources; Environmental Taxation and Revenue; and Indian Affairs departments to collaborate on pursuing funding and economic opportunities related to a robust and environmentally responsible clean hydrogen economy.

Lujan Grisham said the creation of a clean energy economy is a cornerstone of her administration. “We want specific work and attention in the clean energy economy and the hydrogen space.”

In addition to the executive order, it was also announced that Universal Hydrogen had selected New Mexico to build a new major manufacturing hub.

This new hub, which will be located near the Sunport in Albuquerque will manufacture and distribute its hydrogen storage modules, assemble airplane retrofit kits, perform aftermarket maintenance services, and manage administrative activities.

Jon Gordon, co-found and general counsel for Universal Hydrogen said this hub will help New Mexico become a global player in the hydrogen market.

“Universal Hydrogen can provide New Mexico with jobs and help become a future player in the global hydrogen economy.”

The State of New Mexico is pledging $10 million from the Local Economic Development Act to help build this hub.