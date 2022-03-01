© 2022
Environment

Oil and gas lobbyist, longtime financial supporter of the governor set to be appointed to Game Commission

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published March 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST
Deannaabq.jpeg
JA Campbell
/
Deanna Archuleta portrait

The appointment of a lobbyist from ExxonMobil to the New Mexico Game Commission has raised alarm among conservationists and progressive groups in the state.

Deanna Archuleta is set to be officially introduced by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham at a commission meeting on Friday, according to reporting done by Searchlight New Mexico.

Archuleta has past experience working in public lands.

She worked as an advisor to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and was the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science under President Obama.

Despite this experience, her ties to the oil industry has caused a lot of groups within the state to question if there will be a conflict of interest present.

Lucas Herndon, Energy Policy Director for ProgressNow New Mexico said this appointment presents a clear conflict of interest.

Stating in a press release that it’s extremely troubling that a DC-based oil and gas lobbyist would be given this position of power, especially on a board that is charged with protecting wildlife and habitat from the very dangers her industry presents.

Archuleta has also been a long time donor and supporter of Lujan Grisham.

According to followthemoney.org, Archuleta donated at least $12,500 to Grisham’s campaigns over the years.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
