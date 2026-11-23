New Mexico's outgoing governor is credited with making significant educational improvements during her two terms in office but a recent announcement has provoked several advocacy groups.

Weeks before her second term ends, Michelle Lujan Grisham enrolled the state in the new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program established in last year's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." Critics view the program as a backdoor voucher system to shift taxpayer funds toward private schools while limiting state oversight and accountability.

Kris Nordstrom, director of research for the advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children, said the benefits would go to those who do not need it.

"This program will widen economic inequality. The primary beneficiaries are the wealthier families that already have their children enrolled in private school. So, there's no reason to think that New Mexico's participation in this federal program would be any different," Nordstrom pointed out.

The program will allow eligible taxpayers to receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for charitable contributions to qualified nonprofit “scholarship granting organizations.” A spokesperson said the governor would have preferred more direct federal investment in public education rather than the tax credit but felt compelled to join due to diminishing federal investment in education.

Nordstrom believes the program could also affect educational outcomes. He noted research from North Carolina showed when a student leaves a public school to attend a private, voucher school, they often get a worse educational experience.

"In these states where they've actually had testing to be able to measure the difference, the students' academic losses were on par with what we saw during the COVID pandemic," Nordstrom pointed out.

He argued such voucher programs disproportionately favor affluent families and students, and benefit private schools over public schools, undermining public trust and opening the doors to fraud and abuse. For the money to benefit public schools, Nordstrom added they would need to start charging students for supplemental services such as tutoring, books, special education services and college preparation.

"If we start looking at those as supplementals that are going to be something that students have to pay for, the only people that will have access to tutoring are wealthy students and the handful of lower-income students who happen to get a voucher," Nordstrom underscored.

While New Mexico is enrolled in the program for 2027, Nordstrom hopes Governor-elect Deb Haaland can be convinced not to renew the state's participation in 2028.