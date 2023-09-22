SFCC And IAIA Team Up To Hold Open House

A steady stream of potential new students and others visited Santa Fe Community College and the Institute for American Indian Arts on Thursday as the two schools held their second annual combined Open House.

Both sites included guided tours of the facilities and a preview of some of the classes that are being offered on both campuses which are only a few miles apart from each other.

At SFCC, Director of Continuing Education Nicholas Wernicki was meeting with potential students. He says his department offers at the college for the entire community.

“We offer classes that are non-credit classes for all of our community members,” he said. “Basically, the mission for our Continuing Education is that we recruit community members with special interests and skills and connect them with the community members who want to learn those things. We do everything from wine tasting, to outdoor adventures, to mountain biking and art, and everything in between.”

Events at IAIA included numerous demonstrations in the Academic Building’s studios and open studios by artists in the Artist-in-Residence Program.

There were also demonstrations and tours of the Digital Dome in the Ells Science and Technology Building.

As well as tours of the Performing Arts and Fitness Center, the gym, classrooms, and performance spaces.