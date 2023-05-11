© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

UNM unions gather for rally as faculty wage negotiations take place

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published May 11, 2023 at 1:13 AM MDT
7P3A2123.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Unions from across UNM and UNMH gathered on Wednesday to support UA-UNM as they negotiate for higher wages with the university.

Unions from across the University of New Mexico came together outside of the Student Union Building to support United Academics of UNM, as they are currently negotiating compensation with the university.

The union is seeking to establish an annual wage of $52,000 for all adjunct faculty, a salary many at Wednesday’s rally called necessary given the rising costs of living in Albuquerque.

As it stands right now, adjuncts at the university are receiving a wage of $32,000. With UNM’s budget having gone from $3.414 billion in FY 2022 to $3.732 billion in FY 2023,

UA-UNM member Scott Kamen was left wondering why the workers of the university are still having to fight for a living wage.

7P3A2155.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Scott Kamen (left), a member of the United Graduate Workers of UNM and a grad and research assistant at UNM speaks to the crowd at the rally.

“That’s why I was blown away when I found out that UNM could pay all of its part time faculty the equivalent of a living wage of $52,000 per year for just $2.7 million, which is not a lot of money in terms of UNM’s overall budget. The administration at UNM fails to pay adjuncts and many other faculty a living wage not because they lack the resources to do so, they fail to do that because they choose to do so.”

Kamen, who is the vice president of the Valencia campus union also shared that adjuncts at that campus are earning even less than their counterparts working on the main campus.

Benjamin Lachelt, a member of the United Graduate Workers of UNM and a grad and research assistant at UNM shared a similar story about pay, citing only making $800 a month as the instructor of record for two courses.

7P3A2176.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Two rally members hold up a sign that reads "The University Works Because We Do!"

“Living wage for academic workers is really about having us prioritize our studies and our research. I want to be able to see my professors not be strapped, I don’t want to be strapped and I want to be able to have academia as a viable career route for me eventually.”

In a statement from UNM, spokesman Steve Carr said the university is engaged in active negotiations with UA-UNM, but said they do not comment on on-going negotiations.

Education
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, he found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in multimedia journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. In addition to working at KSFR, Gino is a freelance photojournalist and can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez