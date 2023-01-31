Santa Fe School Superintendent Chavez Gets Three-Year Extension

The Santa Fe School Board has given superintendent Larry Chavez a three-year contract extension.

The contract begins February 1st. Chavez’s current contract was set to expire June 30th of 2024.

It now ends February 1st 2026.

Board of Education President Sarah Boses says the board considers Chavez to be an exemplary leader and has demonstrated a willingness to collaborate and apply his knowledge and out-of-the-box thinking for the district.

During Saturday’s special meeting, Chavez thanked the board for its support.

“I appreciate the extension. I really do,” he said. “It’s a great board, it’s a great team and providing stability long term will really benefit greatly. So I want to thank each and everyone of you.”

The contract will pay Chavez $200,000 a year. Some of Superintendent Chavez’s areas of focus for 2023-2024 are increasing innovation in a variety of arenas, including social and emotional well-being, teaching and learning and community engagement.

He is also looking to Strengthen and expand community schools, including support for out-of-school-time programs, in partnership with community and government entities and enhancing the teaching and learning experience for students and staff.