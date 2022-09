Kevin Meerschaert / KSFR-FM SFCC

On Wednesday, Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts will be holding a dual open house for prospective students to both schools.

It’s the first time the colleges, only about six-minute drive apart, have partnered to hold a joint open house.

Institute of American Indian Arts President Dr. Robert Martin and Santa Fe Community College President Dr. Becky Rowley joined KSFR’s Kevin Meerschaert to talk about the event