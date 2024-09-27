Beware of Election Scammers: They're after your money, not your vote

As election day November 5 approaches, estimates of campaign spending are staggering. The election ad tracking group AdImpact estimates that the 2023-24 election cycle will be the most expensive of all time, topping off at more than 10 billion dollars.

This climate is ripe for grifters who sniff out opportunities to scam innocent citizens. These scammers don’t want your vote. They want your money.

KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper talked about election scams with Steven Weisman, a white-collar crime professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts and publisher of the on-line newsletter “Scamicide.” Weisman recently penned the article “Election Season is Scam Season” for the Saturday Evening Post.

Election scams outlined by Weisman include: