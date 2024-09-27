© 2024
Beware of Election Scammers: They're after your money, not your vote

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:26 PM MDT
dangerous-phone-spoofing-scams-on-the-increase 136403328352703901-160112161539
Toni Hou
/
Flickr
dangerous-phone-spoofing-scams-on-the-increase 136403328352703901-160112161539

As election day November 5 approaches, estimates of campaign spending are staggering. The election ad tracking group AdImpact estimates that the 2023-24 election cycle will be the most expensive of all time, topping off at more than 10 billion dollars.

This climate is ripe for grifters who sniff out opportunities to scam innocent citizens. These scammers don’t want your vote. They want your money.

KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper talked about election scams with Steven Weisman, a white-collar crime professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts and publisher of the on-line newsletter “Scamicide.” Weisman recently penned the article “Election Season is Scam Season” for the Saturday Evening Post.

Election scams outlined by Weisman include:

  • Phony Political Action Committees (PACs) with fraudsters who pretend to be collecting donations for candidates like Trump or Harris but are pocketing the money for themselves. Tip: if they’re legitimate, PACs must ask you for your job status (no federal contractors allowed) and citizenship.
  • Unsolicited robo calls seeking contributions from candidates using their “own” voices. Tip: such calls may be generated by artificial intelligence. If the calls come in on your cell phone or via text, they’re in violation of federal law unless you have pre-approved them.
  • Calls claiming to be from your county clerk’s office asking you to re-register to vote over the phone…and provide personal information such as your Social Security number or credit card information. Tip: election officials will not ask you to register over the phone.
  • Fake pollster calls soliciting your opinions on issues or candidates…and offer you a gift card or payment for taking the time to participate. Tip: such calls are phony, and the caller will ask for personal information that can be used in identity theft or other financial scams.
Criminal Justice
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
