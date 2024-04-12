NMSP Officers on Administrative Leave After Shooting Incident

The New Mexico State Police Released a Critical Incident Briefing Video on officers involved in a shooting incident that occurred on March 8th, 2024.

Public Information Officer Wilson Silver Said that Officer Involved Shooting incidents are thoroughly investigated.

“The New Mexico State Police conduct’s thorough use-of-force investigations, which typically requires investigators to interview multiple witnesses, view numerous hours of video footage, and analyze a significant amount of forensic evidence.”

Officer Silver explained the details leading up to the event.

“The Incident happened around 11:30 am, when NMSP Crime Suppression Bureau agents were at the Pavilions Apartment Complex to investigate a previous incident involving the Sandia Police Department (SPD) and Francisco Hernandez (35). Investigators learned that on March 6, 2024, SPD officers were involved in an altercation with Hernandez. SPD issued a warrant for Hernandez on the charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing a police officer, and tampering with evidence. SPD was able to obtain information on Hernandez’s location and that information was relayed to NMSP who were able to track Hernandez to the apartment complex.”

New Mexico State Police officers located Hernandez in a vehicle and when he noticed the officers he tried to escape in the vehicle and he crashed into a tree.

He fled on foot and ran through the apartment complex with officers in pursuit.

Hernandez Brandished a firearm in the direction of officers.

The following audio was captured from a New Mexico State Police body Camera during the incident.

In the Video Hernandez could be seen pointing the weapon at the officers, at least two officers fired their weapons shortly after, striking Hernandez.

The officers performed medical aid on Hernandez on his injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Investigators discovered that the firearm held by Hernandez’s was a BB gun

Officer Silver Said the officers will be put on leave.

“The officers involved in this incident have been placed on standard administrative leave. This incident is the subject of a criminal investigation that will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, which reviews all officer involved shootings.“