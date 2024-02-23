Opening Statements in the “Rust” Armorer Trial

Santa Fe, N.M. (AP) Prosecutors delivered an opening statement February 22 at the first trial in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust," describing a movie weapons supervisor as sloppy and negligent in handling guns and ammunition while skipping basic safety protocols.

Before Baldwin’s case progresses, the weapons supervisor is being tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021, during a rehearsal on a movie ranch outside Santa Fe.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges and says she’s not directly to blame for Hutchins’ death.

Prosecutors said they plan to present evidence that Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly brought live ammunition onto a film set where it was expressly prohibited.

They say the armorer missed multiple opportunities to ensure safety, eventually loading a live round into the gun that killed Hutchins and failing twice to properly check whether rounds were live or dummies.

Special prosecutor Jason Lewis told a jury,“We will show you, ladies and gentlemen, that by failing to make those vital safety checks, the defendant acted negligently and without due caution. And the decisions that she made that day ultimately contributed to Ms. Hutchins death.”

In court filings and his opening statement February 22, lead defense counsel Jason Bowles pointed to findings by workplace safety regulators of broad problems that extended beyond the armorer’s control.

He said his client was being rushed and had to perform two jobs and that her requests for more resources went unanswered from her manager.

Bowles told Jurors“What they’ve tried to do, and what you’re seeing in this courtroom today, is trying to blame it all on Hannah, a 24-year-old. Why? Because she’s an easy target, she’s the least powerful person on that set."

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence tampering charge stems from accusations she handed a small bag of possible narcotics to another crew member after the shooting to avoid detection by law enforcement.

Her attorneys say that charge is an attempt by prosecutors to smear Gutierrez-Reed’s character.

The bag was thrown away without testing the contents, defense attorneys said.

The trial is scheduled to run through March 6, with more than 40 potential witnesses.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on “Rust,” doesn't appear on pretrial witness lists, and could invoke protections against self-incrimination if pressed. His trial date has not been set.