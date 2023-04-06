Governor signs crime fighting legislation

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a suite of community safety bills Thursday morning in Albuquerque, that take aim at retail crime, keeping guns out of the wrong hands and curbing the thefts of catalytic converters.

Crime fighting legislation was a cornerstone issue during this year’s legislative session and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the bills that were signed shows a united front by all leaders, state and local, in the battle against crime in New Mexico.

“Today is such a good example of a shared responsibility and a commitment to support each other's efforts to try and reduce crime in Albuquerque and New Mexico. It’s about me saying, ‘how can I help the legislature fight crime’, it’s about APD saying how can they help the DA, it’s about us all offering to help each other, not blaming each other, we’re not saying the problem is someone else’s problem”

House Bill 234, will crack down on organized retail crime, help law enforcement take down theft rings and stiffen penalties for criminals who target local business and threaten public safety.

House Bill 306 will make it a fourth-degree felony for anyone that knowingly purchases a firearm from another person who cannot lawfully own it or intends to use it for a crime.

This will close the straw purchase loophole according to Majority Caucus Chair Raymundo Lara and help curb gun violence across the state.

Lastly, Senate Bill 113 will require anyone selling a standalone catalytic converter to have proper documentation. This will help cut down on the black market that has developed in the wake of an epidemic of thefts of these devices.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the department is thankful for the legislation that was signed by the governor and said the efforts over the course of the 60-day session will help improve public safety and the department’s ability to crack down on crime.

“We’re grateful to the legislature for everything they did this session. Rather it’s helping us retain and recruit new officers, helping us battle catalytic converters. Everything that was done to help start moving to call forward.”