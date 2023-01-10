APD with suspect in custody in connection to political shootings

Following reports of a sixth shooting at an Democratic elected official’s home in Albuquerque, The Albuquerque Police Department announced on Monday that they have a suspect in custody that is tied to at least one of these shootings and have recovered a firearm that is linked to the investigation as well.

Due to the status of the investigation being ongoing, the department did not share much information about the suspect beyond that fact that he is a male, under the age of 50.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he hopes the news of this arrest brings some measure of comfort to politicians and their families, but that these actions of violence toward local elected officials is detrimental to our democracy.

“In many ways, we never want this to happen to anyone. But there is a difference when its elected officials. These are individuals who participate in democracy, rather we agree with them or not and that’s why this act of violence I think has been so rattling for so many people. Regardless of their background, regardless of their beliefs. This is fundamental to how we run, in this case our state or our county and those elected officials deserve to do their jobs as part of American democracy without fear.”

The sixth and latest reported shooting was at the home of the incoming Speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives, Democratic Javier Martinez.

In a statement released by APD, it says that Rep. Martinez discovered damage to his home that was presumably from gunfire after hearing reporting of the past shooting incidents to his fellow elected officials.

APD detectives later visited Martinez's home and confirmed evidence of a shooting.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the department currently has several search warrants out to collect more evidence and also asked the public for help.

The department is asking anyone with information related to these shootings to call either (505)-242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP.