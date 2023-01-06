© 2023
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Criminal Justice

ABQ leaders ask legislature for funding to address warrant backlog

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST
IMG_0624.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Mayor Tim Keller and law enforcement officials are asking for $10 million to address the warrant backlog

With the upcoming legislative session less than two weeks away, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, federal and local enforcement leaders are making a proposal for the creation of a $10 million fund to tackle the current warrant backlog in the Albuquerque Metro.

In a press conference held Friday, Keller shared that there are 5,000 criminals with felony warrants currently walking the streets.

An additional 62,000 individuals have outstanding misdemeanors warrants.

Keller said the funding they’re asking for will help lead to a quicker solution to combating crime and make the streets of Albuquerque safer.

9W2A0072.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller at Friday's press conference

“We believe this is the number one way and the fastest way that we can make this city safer in months, not years and we desperately need the legislature to act on this in the upcoming session.”

This proposal would not only provide funds to help the Albuquerque Police Department, but also country, state and federal law enforcement partners as well.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and the U.S. Marshalls Service have all joined in this commitment to working through the warrant backlog.

With all of these departments working together, the idea is to create one, working law enforcement agency dedicated to locating and arresting those with outstanding warrants.

Newly appointed District Attorney Sam Bregman said the renewed commitment to addressing the warrant backlog and these law enforcement agencies working together will lead to better outcomes for the citizens of Albuquerque.

9W2A0061.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
New District Attorney Sam Bergman

“The commitment to make a difference, an immediate difference in crime is there and the Mayor and everyone that has spoken is exactly right on what it's going to take. The immediate effect of dealing with this warrant backlog will have a profound effect on crime in this city.”

The $10 million, if approved by the legislature, will go toward the establishment of a Warrant Backlog Overtime Fund.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
