Protesters condemn Turning Point USA speaker invited to UNM's campus

Students and community members alike gathered on the campus of the University of New Mexico on Wednesday night to protest the presence of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, who was invited to speak on campus by the university’s chapter of Turning Point USA.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Protesters gathered outside of the Student Union Building charged Kirk with spreading hateful ideals in his speeches.

This is the third protest against Turning Point USA speakers to take place within the last three months.

The two previous speakers, Tomi Lauren and Ian Haworth were met with a similar crowd of protesters outside of the Student Union Building where they were set to give their speeches.

The protesters have charged UNM’s chapter of Turning Point USA of inviting speakers who spread hateful rhetoric. Calling Kirk in particular a homophobic, transphobic white supremacist.

These charges were reflected in the signs many carried, some reading “Keep Kirk Off Campus” and “United Against Racism, Sexism and Bigotry”.

In response to the protestors gathered outside, the New Mexico State Police dispatched officers to run security outside of the Student Union Building.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Protesters encircle the New Mexico State Police officers that are gathered around the entrance to the Student Union Building

These officers formed a line around the entrance to the event, ensuring those attending could enter safely.

Police presence then intensified as Kirk’s speaking engagement began at 7:00.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News One of the State Police Riot officers

It was around this time that New Mexico State Riot Police moved in on the crowd, arresting two protesters and pushed the rest back.

A tense standoff then began, with protesters asking the officers where the riot they were responding to was, as the protest had been largely peaceful to that point.

Kirk made an appearance himself soon after the riot police arrived, coming out on the second floor balcony of the Student Union Building, where he smiled, waved and even blew kisses at the protesters.

He was then advised by police to enter the building.