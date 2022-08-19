The Fentanyl Road: From China and Mexico to the streets of America

All across America, an epidemic worse than COVID-19 is killing kids and younger adults.

The killer's name is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper explores the fentanyl road with Mike Vigil, native New Mexican and former chief of international operations for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

From raw ingredients made in China to rustic manufacturing labs in Mexico to distribution points across the border, Vigil discusses why Mexican cartels are transitioning from traditional drugs to fentanyl.

The story also explores solutions on both the supply and demand side of the fentanyl equation.