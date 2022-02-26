14-year-old arrested in the murder of West Mesa student

As of 7:04 a.m., Saturday morning, the Albuquerque Police Department has arrest the suspect involved in the murder of 16-year-old Andrew Burson.

Marcos Trejo, a 14-year-old West Mesa Student was identified by homicide detectives as the individual who fatally shot Burson outside of the school.

Detectives learned through investigation that Trejo and Burson knew each other, and Burson had accused Trejo of stealing his gun, which was described as a “ghost gun” or “Glock replica” purchased over the internet.

Shortly after 8 a.m on Friday. Burson approached Trejo, who was walking with a friend on 64th St. N.W. just east of West Mesa High School.

Burson exited his vehicle and demanded that Trejo give his property back. Burson pressed Trejo against a fence and again demanded that Trejo return his property.

Trejo was able to get away and ran southbound on 64th St. Burson ran after Trejo, when Trejo produced a handgun and fired 5-6 rounds at Burson, who was struck several times by gun fire.

Burson died at the scene as a result of his wounds. Detectives apprehended Trejo at a West Side home Friday evening and executed several search warrants.

Trejo was booked overnight into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention center.

He has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.