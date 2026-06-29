KSFR Americana Quiz: Happy 250th Birthday

It’s a tradition at KSFR to honor our nation’s birthday with an Americana quiz. This year is special because it’s been 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. With all the controversy surrounding the 250th birthday of the U.S., we thought it would be interesting to look back at our centennial and bicentennial celebrations. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper (MC) was joined by Santa Fean Dorothy Winkler (DW) for this year’s quiz. Questions and answers are below.

(DW): So, Mary Lou, what was happening in 1876, our 100th year as a nation?

(MC): When our 100th birthday rolled around in 1876, the U.S. had grown from 13 to 37 states with an estimated 44 million people. We were just over a decade past the Civil War, and Ulysses S. Grant was president. The U.S. had come out of a major depression with massive unemployment.

(DW): Give us some highlights from the centennial celebration itself .

(MC): In 1876, we commemorated our 100th year with a Centennial International Exhibition in Philadelphia which became our first world’s fair. Some 10 million visitors turned out, and 37 countries were represented. It was a huge undertaking with its own law enforcement, temporary hotels, a bank and more than 200 buildings. Fair exhibits included Alexander Graham Bell’s first telephone, Thomas Edison’s automatic telegraph system and the Remington typewriter. Fairgoers enjoyed culinary delicacies like Heinz ketchup, Hires Root Beer and ground Hamburg steaks, the likely precursors to modern-day hamburgers.

(DW): And now let’s fast forward to 1976.By then the U.S. boasted a population in excess of 215 million with 50 states. Mary Lou, What was going on in 1976 and how did we celebrate our nation’s 200th birthday?

(MC) At this point in American history, the United States was recovering from the Vietnam war. President Richard Nixon had resigned in the wake of the Watergate scandal of 1974 and Vice President Gerald Ford had replaced him.

Instead of one big birthday party, we commemorated our 200 years of independence with thousands of events all across the U.S. Covered wagons traversed the country in reverse while America’s Freedom Train toured across our 48 contiguous states. Back East, Queen Elizabeth, showing no hard feelings about America’s War of Independence, gave the U.S. a Bicentennial Liberty Bell replica. The official Bicentennial Parade in D.C. drew half a million people. President and Mrs. Ford concluded the day watching fireworks from the White House balcony.

(MC): Fifty years later, the U.S. is now celebrating our semiquincentennial, the 250th birthday of America. Dorothy, as you look at all the 250th birthday activities this year, what strikes you as especially memorable?

(DW): America’s Time Capsule is amazing and one of my favorites. It’s a 900-pound stainless steel capsule. This July 4th it will be buried at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, my birthplace. It will be reopened in 2276, five hundred years after the birth of our nation.

(MC): What’s inside the time capsule?

(DW):We would find contributions from all three branches of the U.S. government, all 50 states and Washington, DC, five US territories and other America250 partners.* For example, Arkansas sent a diamond from its Crater of Diamonds State Park where people can search for diamonds and keep what they find. Louisiana sent a Mardi Gras necklace. Maine sent a whale’s bone and Nevada sent gambling chips. Among the most important documents in the capsule is a digital version of Thomas Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence.

*(Note: America250 is the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to organize the 250th anniversary of our country.)

(MC): What about New Mexico, what did we contribute to the 250th time capsule?

(DW): Our state of New Mexico included a Route 66 centennial coin and cultural items like a pueblo seed pot and a silver and turquoise bolo tie. We also contributed a recipe card for biscochitos, our official state cookie, and a grain of sand from White Sands National Park.

(MC): That’s it for for this year’s walk through American history. Now let’s talk about what’s really on our minds this holiday—food and plenty of it. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, American’s will consume some 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day Dorothy, tell us about Nathan’s Famous 4th of July hot dog eating contest? What is it and who holds the record?

(DW):In the U.S. we take our hot dogs seriously. The international hot eating contest is hosted each July 4th by Nathan’s Famous hot dog company. It takes place on Coney Island where contestants are given 10 minutes to devour all the hot dogs and buns they can eat. The record holder is Joey “Jaws” Chestnut who ate 76 hot dogs in 2021.

(MC): Dorothy, what’s going on here in Santa Fe this July 4th?

(DW): As your listeners know very well, “Pancakes on the Plaza” is one of Santa Fe’s most beloved July 4th traditions. I was a volunteer for many years, and the pancake breakfast was great. This is a family-friendly event hosted by the Rotary Club. Pancakes are served from 7 a.m. to noon. And throughout the day you can enjoy a classic car show and visit arts and crafts vendors. There will be children’s activities plus live music at the bandstand. It’s a really fun way to kick off the country’s birthday celebration. And then later in the afternoon, at the Franklin E. Miles Park, the Kiwanis Club continues the celebration starting at 4 p.m. and ending with evening fireworks and a drone show.

(MC): There’s a lot more going on in the City Different and surrounding areas this July 4th, but alas we’re out of time. As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, KSFR wishes all our friends and listeners a joyous and happy holiday.

Music for this report is “You’re a Grand Old Flag” played by the U.S. Marine Corps Band. Thanks to Santa Fe trivia whiz Joe Durlak for contributing historical research.