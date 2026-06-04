Santa Fe Animal Shelter gives homeless pets a second chance at life

When new data from the national Best Friends Animal Shelter reported that New Mexico has the highest per capital animal shelter intake in the nation, KSFR wanted to learn more about what’s happening at our local shelter. When we visited, we learned that 55 percent of New Mexico’s animal shelters are considered “no-kill.” The Santa Fe shelter boasts a “no-kill” rate of 93 percent, one of the best in the country. But shelter director Jackie Roach has a problem with the term “no kill.” “It can be a polarizing term because if you’re an animal shelter, you’re not working there because you want to kill animals,” she said. The shelter wants to save as many lives as possible, and the goal of a 90 percent “no-kill” rate is just a benchmark. Some animals are too sick and injured or too dangerous to be put back in the community, so those animals are euthanized.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter receives about 3500 animals each year with 75 percent of them coming from Santa Fe city and county animal services. The other 25 percent come in from owners who surrender them.

Roach likened the animal adoption process to a dating ap. Just because the guy or girl is physically appealing doesn’t mean they’ll be a good fit. Instead, the shelter relies on matching personalities between potential owners and animals.

When animals come into the shelter, they get a physical exam and receive medical care if needed, deworming and vaccinations. They may need spaying or neutering as well. Dr. Valerie Roser, director of veterinary care at the animal shelter’s clinic, said that infectious disease is the biggest health issue at the shelter. Parvo, a disease of the gastrointestinal tract in puppies, can be fatal and is highly contagious. Ringworm is a problem for kittens and adult cats. The clinic treats animals who have been hit by cars or have had other accidents. Roser described a dog found in one of Santa Fe’s arroyos who had been badly bitten by coyotes or other animals. She thought the clinic would have to amputate some legs, but after months of treatment they only had to amputate one small toe.

Roser also talked about animals who come to the shelter with behavioral problems. Dogs, in particular, may not be friendly to other dogs or socialize well with humans. The behavior team works with these animals one-on-one to get them to the point where they can be adopted. Dogs more than cats may need rehabilitation. Cats are good at fending for themselves in the outside world, so if they’re medically okay but aren’t friendly, they can be put outside. You can’t do that with dogs because of rabies laws and the fact that dogs can form packs, making them potentially dangerous to neighborhoods. The shelter gets many neonates and bottle babies of both species.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter boasts an extensive network of some 700 volunteers. They enrich animals, help with adoptions, train therapy dogs and take them to hospitals. One volunteer runs a humane education program in Santa Fe schools.

We met up with longtime shelter volunteer Bernadette Lauritzen who talked about her experience adopting a Heinz 57 mutt named Mama. Because she and her husband already had two dogs at home, they decided that they would not adopt another dog. During a foster experience with someone else, Mama was lost in the forest for eight days. When Mama was returned to the animal shelter, Bernadette and her husband decided to foster her. When no one came forward to adopt the dog, the Lauritzens stepped in. Bernadette said to her husband, “You know this dog’s not going back to the shelter, right?”

Another shelter volunteer, Ryan Van Bibber, took us for a walk with John Paul, a very handsome dog looking for a forever home.(Note: John Paul has since been adopted). Ryan spends a few hours every week walking dogs and says it’s the most rewarding part of his week. He also likes the comradery with staff and other volunteers. “You walk out and you feel really good and you’ve touched these dogs and it’s a good feeling, and it’s hard to say goodbye to them at the end of the day.”

KSFR bid goodbye to the big-hearted volunteers and staff at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter who are giving our homeless pets a second chance at life.

If you’re interested in volunteering, adopting or fostering an animal from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, please contact shelter staff at 505-955-2708 or e-mail info@sfhumanesociety.org.Check outhttps://sfhumanesociety.org/ for more information.