Santa Fe Garden Tips for Spring 2026

KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper took a deep dive in the dirt with local Santa Fe garden guru Lynn Payne to get advice about spring gardening. Payne has been in the nursery business more than 50 years and is the owner of Payne’s nursery.

Tips for spring gardening in Santa Fe

What is the magic date when we can begin to plant? Is it different for flowers and vegetables or for planting in containers vs. in the ground?

The magic date is May 10. With the globe warming up, the date could be a few days earlier but don’t hurry. Tender plants are subject to freezing, especially in the high desert. The planting date is the same for flowers and vegetables and for containers and the ground.

What can we do while waiting to plant?

Right now, we’re in the planning stage. Walk around the patio or garden and think about what you want in terms of colors and types of plants. Take notes and bring your list to the nursery. Prep the soil, making sure it is loosened up in containers and add fresh potting soil. Payne recommends Black Gold and FOXFARM as the two best potting soils on the market. Start seeds indoors, which is a great way to involve young kids.

What vegetables grow well in the high desert?

Payne says we can grow just about anything we want. With bright sunshine and low humidity, we don’t have as many fungal issues as in humid climates. Veggies can be grown in pots and in the ground.

What flowers grow well here in sunny Santa Fe? And what are your suggestions for bright plants in shady areas?

Lots of annuals and perennials grow well here. Consider both for your garden. Annuals bloom like crazy all season, and perennials will bloom for a period like a month or so but will come back year after year. Begonias are at the top of Payne’s list for shady areas. Also fuchsias and even coleus which has brightly colored leaves. In terms of perennials, Payne noted that a few versions of rhododendrons and azaleas will do just fine in Santa Fe.

What should we do about uninvited garden guests—aphids, white flies, grasshoppers and more?

If you set out plants, you’re inviting pests to your garden. Lots of insecticides work quite well. In an organic garden, Payne recommends spraying insecticidal soap or a biological insecticide called Captain Jack’s Dead Bug. Insects chew on sprayed leaves or suck chlorophyll from the plants, and they die. Bt is another biological insecticide. If you’re not into organic gardening, Payne recommends malathion which has been on the market for 50-60 years and which he says is safe and effective.

Since New Mexico and specifically Santa Fe are in a perpetual drought, how can we water wisely and still enjoy our gardens?

We can do two things. First: prep soil with organic matter like compost or mulch that will help retain soil moisture. Second: schedule watering so we don’t overwater or waste water.

What is Payne’s secret to success?

Focus on water. To paraphrase Goldilocks, the soil should be not too dry and not too wet. Early in the season when plants are small and nights are still cool, watering one day a week is adequate. But as temperatures heat up and plants grow larger, you’re going to need more water, probably watering twice a week. It’s also important to fertilize. Use water soluble plant food for containers and granulated plant food if growing plants in the ground.