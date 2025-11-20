2025 Thanksgiving Travel Tips

It’s that time of year when KSFR turns to the American Automobile Association for tips on holiday travel. Just this week, AAA released data predicting that a record 81.8 million Americans will take to the roads and skies and seas this Thanksgiving. Most travelers will hit the road for the holiday, but more than 6 million of us will fly. Here in the Rocky Mountain West, 6.3 million of us will take Thanksgiving trips going 50 miles or more from home.

Will the recent government shutdown and shortage of air traffic controllers affect Thanksgiving travel? What should we expect when it comes to gas prices? Where are we going and how should we prepare?

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper reached out to AAA-New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster for answers to these questions and more. We should note that per AAA, the Thanksgiving holiday period begins Tuesday November 25 and ends Monday, December first.

Tips for flyers from AAA



All indications suggest that air travel is returning to normal after the recent government shutdown.

Heaviest days for air travel are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Thursday will be the lightest day for flyers.

Get to the airport 2 hours in advance for domestic flights and 3 hours in advance for foreign flights.

Check in on-line and download your airline’s ap to avoid delays.

Tips for drivers from AAA



Gas prices will be similar to last year at this time of year—e.g. $2.70 a gallon for regular unleaded in Santa Fe.

Cost of domestic car rentals is down 15%.

Biggest issues requiring roadside assistance based on last Thanksgiving are: flat tires, dead batteries and engine problems. Have a trusted mechanic look under the hood before your departure, top off fluid levels and make sure your tires are in good shape with correct air pressure. Check the battery if your car is more than 3 years old.

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and evenings before the holiday are the most congested driving days with Thanksgiving Day having the lightest traffic. Anticipate that the Sunday after the holiday also will have traffic.

Avoid impaired driving. From 2019 to 2023, 35% of holiday traffic fatalities happened over Thanksgiving. Use a ride share or designate a sober driver this holiday.

Top Thanksgiving travel destinations

