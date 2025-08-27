Tips for 2025 Labor Day Travel

Labor Day is the last hurrah of summer travel. While most travelers will take road trips, 17 million Americans will take to the skies, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Top domestic destination destinations per American Automobile Association booking data are Seattle, Orlando, New York City, Boston and Anchorage. Top international destinations are Vancouver Rome, Dublin, London and Paris.

Compared to 2024, travel costs are down just a bit—airline ticket prices have fallen by 6%, hotel prices are 11% cheaper and car rentals are down 3%. The price of a gallon of gas is under $3, the lowest late summer price since before the pandemic.

Albuquerque Sunport staff says it’s expecting 117,00 flyers from the Wednesday before Labor Day through the Tuesday after, up 9% from 2024. Friday will be the busiest day at the Albuquerque airport.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper interviewed spokespersons from the New Mexico AAA and the Albuquerque Sunport to get tips to ease our way through this holiday weekend.

Tips for the road from AAA:

· Drivers over the Labor Day weekend are advised to start out before lunchtime. Traffic will be at its worst during the afternoon and early evening, with Saturday being the busiest day on the road.

· Before setting out on your road trip get a mechanic to check your vehicle to be sure it’s road ready. Flat tires, dead batteries and engine problems generate the most emergency calls to AAA over holidays.

· Avoid driving while distracted. Nine people are killed every day due to distracted driving.

· When approaching a stopped emergency vehicle, slow down and, if possible, move over a lane.

Tips for the skies from AAA and the Albuquerque Sunport officials

· When it comes to holiday air travel, AAA advises flyers to book early flights to lessen the chance of scheduling delays.

· Download airline aps to check on flight departure times etc.

· Give elbow rests to the flyer in the middle airplane seat.

· Albuquerque airport officials, which say they’re boosting staff over the Labor Day holiday, recommend that flyers arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of their departure time. Most of the Sunport’s renovation is complete, so you can enjoy shops and restaurants while you wait.

· Both Sunport and AAA staff advise flyers to “pack your patience” this holiday.