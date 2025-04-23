© 2025
Santa Fe home sales and prices up first quarter of 2025: uncertain for balance of year

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published April 23, 2025 at 5:04 PM MDT
Santa Fe Association of Realtors logo
Santa Fe Association of Realtors
/
SFAR
Santa Fe Association of Realtors logo

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talked with Beth Caldarello, president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors (SFAR) and broker with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, to discuss the Santa Fe real estate market at the end of the first quarter of 2025. While current sales, prices and inventory are up, national tariffs and market volatility could change the picture by year’s end.

A new report from the realtors says that the median price of a single-family home in the city is $570,000 while in the county the median home price is a whopping $890,000. Condo and town home prices have dipped with the current median at $438,000. The Federal Reserve Board reports median household income in Santa Fe to be just over $78,000. To qualify for a loan to buy a median-priced home, a buyer would need a household income of $110,000. This gap is at the heart of the affordable housing crisis.

Caldarello says that high-priced real estate in Santa Fe is due to greater demand than supply. And the situation is very similar nationally.

Right now, it’s a seller’s market but not to the degree that it was during COVID. Caldarello advises sellers to work with a realtor and price homes realistically to ensure quicker sales. Making sure your house is in good shape is also key. Buyers should assess their needs and price range and be prepared to move quickly if they find the perfect home.

Additional resources for first-time buyers trying to get into the Santa Fe real estate market include:

· The Housing Trust - Santa Fe https://www.housingtrustonline.org/

· Housing NM https://housingnm.org/ and https://housingnm.org/programs/homebuyers

· Homewise https://homewise.org/buy-a-home/
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
