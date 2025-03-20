Lobos Return to NCAA Tournament

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is in the big dance for the second straight year.

After a disappointing first-round blowout loss in the NCAA tournament last year, the Lobos will take on Marquette in the Round of 64 late Friday afternoon.

It’s been 13 years since UNM’s men’s basketball team has won a game in the NCAA tournament and more than five decades since they’ve managed the two victories required to make it to the Sweet 16.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 3.5 point favorites for the Friday clash in Cleveland.

The Lobos are have won 87 games and lost 48, a winning percentage of .644, in the four years that Richard Pitino has been head coach.

Several college hoops pundits have picked New Mexico to upset Marquette, based primarily on the strength of team defense and the play of point guard Donovan Dent and big man Nelly Junior Joseph.

If UNM gets past Marquette, they’ll likely have to face perennial powerhouse Michigan State University in the second round.