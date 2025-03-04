© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bridges: An Adult Coaching Program

KSFR | By James Werbel
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:19 PM MST

This interview, with Monica Archuleta and Kate Noble with Growing Up New Mexico, presents information about an innovative We discuss an adult coaching

In this interview with Monica Archuleta and Kate Noble of Growing Up New Mexico, we discuss how a coaching program for adults program that is designed to help New Mexican families thrive.

Among the topics covered are a U.S. citizenship scam and a process for helping parents and grandparents to become advocates of their children in public schools.
Community
James Werbel
James Werbel is a Professor Emeritus of Management at Iowa State University. He moved to Santa Fe and 2016 to be close to the mountains and outdoor activities. Before moving to NM James was a reporter for KHOI radio in Ames, Iowa doing stories of community interest and live broadcasts with guests.

When he moved to Santa Fe he started working with KSFR radio as a top of the hour news reporter until 2018. After covid, he decided to go back to radio news and focus on stories related to NGOs, the arts,
See stories by James Werbel