Bridges: An Adult Coaching Program

In this interview with Monica Archuleta and Kate Noble of Growing Up New Mexico, we discuss how a coaching program for adults program that is designed to help New Mexican families thrive.

Among the topics covered are a U.S. citizenship scam and a process for helping parents and grandparents to become advocates of their children in public schools.