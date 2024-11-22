What travelers need to know this Thanksgiving

It’s that time of year again. Frozen turkeys fill grocery bins, and shelves are stocked with cans of pumpkin and cranberries. All signs that Thanksgiving is on its way.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts that a record-breaking 79.9 million people in the U.S. will travel this Thanksgiving. Here in the Rocky Mountain West, more than 6 million of us will hit the roads and skies from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday after the holiday.

Most of us will travel by car this holiday, reports AAA. But according to the Transportation Security Administration or TSA, this will also be the busiest Thanksgiving ever for airline travel.

KSFR turned to AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster to get the details. Here’s what we learned:

· Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are hectic holiday travel days, with the busiest driving time between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. For those returning home after Thanksgiving, Sunday and Monday will be the busiest days. Travelers should try to get on the road before 11 a.m.

· Gas prices in New Mexico during the holiday are at their lowest since 2020, averaging about $2.80 per gallon.

· If you’re not going to Grandma’s for Turkey Day, the most popular destinations this Thanksgiving offer warm weather—such as Orlando, Miami, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale.

· Cruises have become red-hot in the post pandemic era, in part because cruise lines lowered their prices significantly. This year, Cancun and Punta Cana are popular Thanksgiving cruise destinations for New Mexicans.

· If you are driving this Thanksgiving, make sure your vehicle is road-ready by having a trusted mechanic look it over before you depart; buckle up and don’t drive while distracted. If you drink, get a designated driver or take a ride share.

· If you are flying this holiday season, arrive at the airport two hours in advance for domestic flights; don’t forget your ID and if possible, carry on your luggage.