On the Road Again: Tips for Memorial Day and Summer travel

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published May 22, 2024 at 1:41 PM MDT
Travel tools
Orin Zebest
/
Creative Commons
Travel tools

Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for the American Automobile Association in New Mexico, joins KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper to discuss travel tips for Memorial Day and other summer getaways.

AAA projects that the Mountain Region, which includes New Mexico, will experience the highest level of travel during the Memorial Day holiday since 2000. The Memorial Day holiday period runs from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27. Most of us will travel by car, but air travel in our region is also on the upswing.

If you’re on the road, it’s best to leave before 11 a.m. on Thursday or after 7 p.m. When returning home, travel before 1 p.m. on Sunday or after 7 p.m. on Monday. According to AAA, travel times are expected to be 90 percent above normal this year. Armbruster advises road trippers to stop every two hours to avoid driving while drowsy. Also, before you set out, be sure that your vehicle is in good shape. Flat tires, dead batteries and engine problems will be the top AAA rescues this holiday. The good news is that gas prices in our region are stable.

When it comes to popular destinations this weekend and beyond, travelers will head to theme parks and entertainment venues in Orlando, New York, Las Vegas and Southern California. Because Alaska cruises are in such demand, Seattle, Anchorage and Vancouver are also popular. The same is true of Florida beaches and cruise ports.

When it comes to the latest hot travel trends, Armbruster says that bucket list or once-in-a-lifetime adventures like voyages to Antarctica top the list. Solo travel, especially by younger women, is also growing in popularity.

Whether you’re on the road or cooking out at home, KSFR wishes all our listeners a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend. We celebrate this federal holiday in remembrance of all those who died in military service to the nation.

Music for this story is “The Caissons Go Rolling Along” by the United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, CC0 1.0.        
Community
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs.
