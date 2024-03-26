Isotopes Opening Day Mar. 29: New Dynamic LED Stadium Lights

New lighting at Isotopes Park will bring vibrant energy to the Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

The City of Albuquerque owns Isotopes Park and to improve the field, the Energy and Sustainability Management Division has installed 186 new LED fixtures to light up the entire park, from the field to the concession stands.

These new LEDs use electronic controllers that allow the lights to change colors, flash, sparkle, and dance, bringing a new experience to every ‘Topes home run or New Mexico United goal.

Saif Ismail, Energy and Sustainability Division Manager said, “We gave Isotopes Park a ‘glow up’ with some new lights that aren’t just brighter but more energy efficient and they tie into the new lighting system at Isotopes Park. These lights show that we can save energy and money and add to the show at Isotopes and United games.”

The new lights use 750 watts of power each, yet will provide even more light than the old 1,500-watt halogen bulbs that the park used.

The lights are tied to the Musco Show-Light Pro system, which will help create major-league-level lighting shows.

The Isotopes’ 2024 Season Opener is set for this upcoming Friday, March 29 at 6:35 p.m. at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive an Ear Flap Hat, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine.

Tickets are still available at the Isotopes Park Box Office or via abqisotopes.com.