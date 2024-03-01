Couple Gets Married at "Take the Leap" Event

Meow Wolf Santa Fe hosted their first “Take the Leap” Marriage event on Leap Day 2024, where they were prepared to perform walk-in marriages with an ordained minister ready to go.

There were couples that renewed their vows and others that had commitments ceremonies

but some couples really got hitched.

Alec Harrrison-Little and Dustin Gibbons were the fourth couple to be officiated.

Alec said they have been together over 6 years and this proposal began when they saw a Valentine's Day post on facebook about the event.

“At first it was a little bit of a joke and then we started to talk seriously about it that same day, we made our decision pretty quickly.”

They got married in the Meow Wolf exhibit, 'The Chapel,' with their child Austyn in attendance.

Alec said that this was a unique experience and that the location has always been an important location for the newlyweds.

“Meow Wolf has always been an important place to us, my first experience at meow wolf was with [Dustin] and we come to a lot of shows here and we take [Austyn] here all the time. Being able to get married in a place that we hold so dearly was very special for us.”

Austyn Had this to say about the Meow Wolf Marriage

“Very cool! I'm just very glad that they’re finally married.”

Alec also thought this was a cool marriage experience.

“I think this is a really cool experience, I know there were several other couples that were here today celebrating in some ways, we want to congratulate them and with them the best too.”

Congratulations to Alec and Dustin for tying the knot.