Study Shows Benefits Of Guaranteed Income Program

A study released by immigrant rights organizations in New Mexico says that a statewide guaranteed income pilot program was a success.

In a packed room Tuesday at Roundhouse, New Mexico Voices for Children, Somos Un Pueblo Unido and other groups presented a report that says the program allows low-wage earners to pursue better jobs, increase their educational levels and improve other critical outcomes for their children.

Javier Rijo is a Senior Research and Policy Analysts with Voices for Children and the report’s author.

He says the study showsa guaranteed income can produce great benefits for the community.

“We uncovered deep inequities between mixed status families and the rest of the state’s population. We also uncovered inequities between our urban and rural populations,” he said. “In terms of our pilot program, our outcome to outcomes, we learned that guaranteed incomes help improve employment opportunities and create economic opportunities. It creates housing and food security and it has an outsized impact in rural communities.”

The 18-month guaranteed income pilot program was created in 2022 to address poverty and economic security for low-income, mixed-immigration status families and workers in New Mexico. 330 immigrant families from across the state were chosen for the program, who were given $500 dollars monthly that came from Uplift and other private philanthropic organizations.

