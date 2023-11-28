© 2023
New Mexico Lights Capitol Christmas Tree

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST
Three trees near the west entrance of Roundhouse have been lit up for the season.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM
Three trees near the west entrance of Roundhouse have been lit up for the season.

Over a hundred people bundled up outside Roundhouse Monday night for the annual tradition of the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree performed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and several children who were on hand for the event.  

The National Guard 44 brass band performed and the St. Michael’s High School Choir sang carols while Girl Scouts Troop 10777 handed out hot cider and cookies.

Lujan Grisham welcomed everyone who came out on a cold night in Santa Fe to participate.

“It’s a beautiful, crisp evening in Santa Fe. We got a little bit of moisture,” she said. “We got some great snow around the state so our families are huddled together and preparing for a really joyous holiday season.”

Santa arrived at the Capitol on the back of a fire truck.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM
Santa arrived at the Capitol on the back of a fire truck.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a fire truck all lit up for the holidays and handed out candy canes to the children and adults who attended the lighting.

Three trees near the West Entrance have been decorated with lights in the annual tradition.
