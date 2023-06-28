© 2023
Community

July 4 Americana Radio Quiz from KSFR

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT
Did you ever wonder:

  • Who was the first to sign the Declaration of Independence?
  • Which woman's name appears on the document?
  • Do any foreign countries celebrate our national birthday?
  • What are Americans eating and wearing on July 4th, and, by the way,
  • What is the origin of the song "Yankee Doodle?"

Pull up a chair and join KSFR for its annual July 4th Americana quiz. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper asks and Santa Fe history buff Chris Durlak answers these and other questions about Independence Day.

Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
