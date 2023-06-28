July 4 Americana Radio Quiz from KSFR

Did you ever wonder:



Who was the first to sign the Declaration of Independence?

Which woman's name appears on the document?

Do any foreign countries celebrate our national birthday?

What are Americans eating and wearing on July 4th, and, by the way,

What is the origin of the song "Yankee Doodle?"

Pull up a chair and join KSFR for its annual July 4th Americana quiz. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper asks and Santa Fe history buff Chris Durlak answers these and other questions about Independence Day.