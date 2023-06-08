Ribbon cut on Barelas Park reopening

The ribbon has officially been cut on the reopening of Barelas Park situated in the historic Albuquerque neighborhood.

After a year-long hiatus, community members were welcomed back to enjoy the new additions aimed at making the park more enjoyable for everyone.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller was on-hand and joined by other city officials on Wednesday afternoon to discuss what was done to improve the park and the future plans they have.

The park has long been a gathering place for members of the Barelas neighborhood and with that in mind, the additions and improvements to the park focused on creating a more open and accessible space.

The new additions include 117 newly planted trees, extended turf and parking, a new playground and multi-use court.

The park will now also feature more open space and walkways, they will help serve as a connection between the park and nearby community center and senior center.

The ties to the different ages and community members is what Mayor Keller says differentiates this part of the city from everything else.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (left) and First Lady Elizabeth J. Kistin Keller, PhD. discuss the importance of the park to the community

“This is a special place of Albuquerque and of New Mexico. It’s a multigenerational place where our families come together for all sorts of wonderful activities, seven days a week.”

The completion of these projects is just the first phase of the Barelas Park renovation.

Once more funding becomes available, the city is looking to put phase two into motion, which will include three new pickleball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, improvements to the existing handball courts, horseshoe pits, shade structures, a 40-foot long “family table” and interpretation and education elements that celebrate the history of the Barelas area.