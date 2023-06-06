ABQ city officials celebrate pride bus and raise flag

In honor of Pride Month, Albuquerque City officials on Tuesday unveiled a new ABQ Ride Bus that is covered in a custom Pride wrap, designed to show the city’s support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Curated by an in-house graphic designer, the wrap features photos of local Albuquerque residents from previous pride parades that we held in the city. It is also adored with hearts representing flags of communities under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he is proud that the city has become a place that embraces and celebrates both the community and pride .

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller alongside city officials and LGBTQ+ representatives and advocates on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

“We have our challenges in Albuquerque, but I am grateful to live here and I’m grateful that we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community and our BIPOC community and I’m grateful that we’re excited and unified to celebrate pride.”

The bus will run with the wrap on it through the month of June and will be a part of Saturday’s Pride parade in the city.

Pete Garcia, who is the secretary for the ABQ Pride board said the bus design represents a city that is committed to the inclusiveness of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Secretary for the ABQ Pride board Pete Garcia

“We can say that our city doesn’t just show up, but we show out and we support everyone and let this be beacon of hope that someone who is not ready to come out yet see this (bus) and says, ‘in this city, who can be who you want to be and do what you want to do and be loved, not tolerated, but appreciated and that’s what really matters.”

The mayor, alongside LGBTQ+ advocates, also raised a pride flag in front of the Albuquerque Convention Center to mark the month-long celebration.