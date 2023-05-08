CABQ and state officials reinforce water safety practices ahead of the summer months

The combination of warmer weather and a higher than average snowpack during the winter have led to rising water levels along the Rio Grande.

With this increase in the water flow, more individuals are taking the river for recreational activities.

Rather it be swimming, rafting or in a rare case over the weekend, jet skiing, city and state officials held a press conference on Monday to remind people of the dangers of the river and proper safety procedures to avoid possible issues.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Lifejackets and other props brought to Monday's press conference

With the higher snowmelt leading to more run off, the current stream flow of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque is now well over 4000 cubic feet per second, which is approximately four times higher than it was at this time last year.

With this comes the potential dangers of overbank flooding, turbulent flow issues and river obstacles that may be obscured by the higher water levels.

Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Dennis Vasquez spoke about the importance of having a plan before taking to the water and how citizens can help protect this natural resource.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Dennis Vasquez addresses the media as Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and law enforcement officials look on

“We ask you to be prepared, we ask you to know what your capabilities are, if you’re going to get on the river, know what your capabilities are, know what your limitations are. We ask parents to watch young ones as they’re by the river and let’s also remind everybody that fire danger is still an issue, so a reminder that fires are not allowed in the Bosque, that’s something we don’t want obviously. So let’s protect this special area, let’s all be safe and watch out for each other.”

As the use of the river increases in the upcoming summer months, Albuquerque Fire and Rescue, Albuquerque Police Department and New Mexico State Parks will be completing additional patrols along the Rio Grande to encourage and enforce proper use of water crafts and personal floatation devices.