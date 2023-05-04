SF County Breaks Ground On Romero Park Expansion

Aqua Fria Village and Santa Fe County officials on Tuesday celebrated the long awaited Phase 2 expansion of Romero Park.

The expansion was delayed due to COVID but workers were already getting started as the official groundbreaking was taking place.

The 68-acres will feature several enhancements, including five new pickleball courts, horseshoe pits, a sand volleyball court and a game zone for something called gaga ball.

Project Manager Dan Anderson explains it’s kind of like dodge.

“You start it off with all the contestants in the arena touching the side. Somebody throws the ball up and it has to bounce three times before the game starts,” he said. “You chant ‘Ga Ga Ball’ and you proceed. You use a closed fist and you punch the ball and try to hit people below the waist. You can block with your hands and such. If you hit somebody above the waist, you’re out.

Santa Fe County will also construct a new picnic shelter and plaza area with multiple seating that will facilitate future opportunities for events, gatherings, and entertainment with electrical upgrades.

In addition, the park will provide a food truck area and walking trails where residents can bring their pets and enjoy the current lawn and baseball field.

The current park layout also houses a large picnic shelter with restrooms, basketball court, 2 playgrounds, and an irrigated lawn area. Commissioner Anna Hansen says over the years, there have been many different site plans for the project, so it is exciting to see this coming forward.