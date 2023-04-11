© 2023
Albuquerque Community Safety breaks ground on new headquarters

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published April 11, 2023 at 1:05 AM MDT
7P3A0447.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Members of ACS and the community dig the first patch of dirt

Located in the heart of Albuquerque’s international district, the new headquarters for the Albuquerque Community Safety department will give them a centralized location to launch public safety responses to both 311 and 911 calls for mental health, substance abuse and homelessness issues.

This new building will also provide a space for ACS responder and staff and will contain a dedicated training space.

Also included will be a public, collaborative space for both ACS and community members to share their ideas and how they can grow together.

Department Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel said the ability for them to plant roots in the city, will help them better serve the citizens of Albuquerque.

7P3A0363.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
ACS Department Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel addresses the media.

“This new space to me represents the beginning of a beautiful relationship in this district. It represents the community, it’s meant to be a hub for sanctuary, of gathering, for community input and figuring out how we move this district forward, how we better this community and really how we create a generation of people that will take over this building, who will grow this department and ultimately sustain this long term.”

The building is set to open in a year and a half. 

Community
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, he found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in multimedia journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. In addition to working at KSFR, Gino is a freelance photojournalist and can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
