Albuquerque Community Safety breaks ground on new headquarters

Located in the heart of Albuquerque’s international district, the new headquarters for the Albuquerque Community Safety department will give them a centralized location to launch public safety responses to both 311 and 911 calls for mental health, substance abuse and homelessness issues.

This new building will also provide a space for ACS responder and staff and will contain a dedicated training space.

Also included will be a public, collaborative space for both ACS and community members to share their ideas and how they can grow together.

Department Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel said the ability for them to plant roots in the city, will help them better serve the citizens of Albuquerque.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News ACS Department Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel addresses the media.

“This new space to me represents the beginning of a beautiful relationship in this district. It represents the community, it’s meant to be a hub for sanctuary, of gathering, for community input and figuring out how we move this district forward, how we better this community and really how we create a generation of people that will take over this building, who will grow this department and ultimately sustain this long term.”

The building is set to open in a year and a half.