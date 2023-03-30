© 2023
CABQ officials share details on possible location of a multi-purpose sports stadium

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM MDT
9W2A1666.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (left), Albuquerque Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael (center) listen as Director of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department Dave Simon addresses the media

Will there be or not be a multi-purpose stadium built in Albuquerque? That is the question and one that was addressed by city officials Thursday afternoon at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The city shared plans that are currently under consideration that would place a stadium near the field used during the annual Balloon Fiesta.

The footprint of this proposed multi-sports complex would be built to the East where a parking lot is currently situated and located in a place that would not interfere with balloon flights in October.

9W2A1672.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael demonstrates where the stadium would be

City officials were adamant throughout Thursday's press conference that this idea was in the very early stages of being discussed and assured the citizens of Albuquerque that the city would never sell any part of Balloon Fiesta land.

However, the idea of leasing land to a prospective buyer is on the table.

This is not the first time the city has considered stadium development plans.

Back in 2021, voters shot down a measure that would’ve provided public funds to help finance the construction of a soccer stadium for the New Mexico United that would’ve been located in downtown Albuquerque.

With that fully in mind, city officials said this new stadium, if the decision was made to move forward, would be funded exclusively by state funds already in-place.

A little over $8 million dollars to be exact, with a possible addition of $5 million dollars in state capital outlay money, if Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham decides to sign off on it before April 7th.

If this funding is secured, Albuquerque Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael said numerous infrastructure projects would need to be completed to make way for stadium construction.

7P3A0127.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael answers questions from the media

“These funds would be used to build the necessary infrastructure like storm drainage, electrical lines, plumbing and water and sewer. Potentially even creating additional parking opportunities, parking spaces etc and looking at the entrances and exits of the actual park to ensure that if this becomes the site, that the infrastructure, at least from the transportation standpoint is kept to a minimum as it relates to the impacts of the surrounding community”.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller also added that the process of a stadium will still face the scrutiny of city council votes and community reaction.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, he found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in multimedia journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. In addition to working at KSFR, Gino is a freelance photojournalist and can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
