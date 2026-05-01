Your Inuitive Toolkit: Revive, Survive & Thrive
Your Inuitive Toolkit: Revive, Survive & Thrive
Practice intuitive energy work and meditation to increase clarity, well-being, acceptance, clairvoyant insight, and healing. In each session you'll add a new skill to your Energy Awareness Toolkit!
These sessions build upon each other so if you attend several, you'll really collect a complete set of psychic healing skills!.
Questions? Email Lisa.
Limited to 8 participants. $33 ea.
Deep Roots Psychic Studio
$33
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM, every 12 months on Tuesday through Dec 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Deep Roots Psychic Studio
5059275407
hello@deeprootsstudio.com
Artist Group Info
Lisa Pelletier
deeprootssantafe@gmail.com
Deep Roots Psychic Studio
4195 Agua Fria StSanta Fe, New Mexico 87507
5059275407
deeprootssantafe@gmail.com